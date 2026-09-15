Woman accused of hitting same Wellsville 7-Eleven twice in 9 days

Police handcuffs used during an arrest.

Police say two August thefts at the convenience store led to a pair of petit larceny charges

WELLSVILLE, NY – A 25-year-old woman is accused of stealing from the same Wellsville 7-Eleven twice in nine days, with police arresting her Friday after she was located at the Allegany County Office Building.

Destiny M. Bremiller, who police listed as having no permanent address, was charged with two counts of petit larceny, both Class A misdemeanors.

Wellsville Police said the charges stem from separate incidents at the 7-Eleven on Aug. 5 and Aug. 14.

The department did not disclose what Bremiller allegedly took during either incident or provide the value of the property involved.

Bremiller was located Friday by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department at the County Office Building and turned over to Wellsville Police.

She was processed and transported to the Allegany County Jail pending arraignment in CAP Court.

Bremiller is also scheduled to appear in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.

The charges are accusations, and Bremiller is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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