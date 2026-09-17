Virginia man accused of pulling gun on victim near U Street before monthslong manhunt ends

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A regional fugitive task force arrested the 38-year-old more than three weeks after the DC confrontation

WASHINGTON, DC – A Virginia man allegedly approached a victim near U Street in Northwest DC, pulled out a handgun and threatened them before fleeing, setting off a search that ended more than three weeks later with his arrest by a regional fugitive task force.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspect as Waqas Zulfiqar, 38, of Woodbridge, Virginia.

The confrontation occurred at approximately 2:02 a.m. on Aug. 23 near 12th and U streets Northwest, according to police.

MPD said the suspect approached the victim, brandished a handgun and pointed it at them while making a threat.

The suspect then fled the area.

Police did not disclose what allegedly led to the confrontation or provide additional information about the relationship, if any, between Zulfiqar and the victim.

On Tuesday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Zulfiqar pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.

Zulfiqar was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon involving a gun.

Police did not state whether a firearm was recovered during the arrest.

The charge is an accusation, and Zulfiqar is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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