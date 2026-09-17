Lime bike rider accused of pulling gun on 53-year-old and stealing his moped

Baltimore cops say they caught the 23-year-old riding the stolen moped a short time later

BALTIMORE, MD – A Lime bike rider allegedly stopped a 53-year-old man on his moped, pointed a handgun at him and demanded the vehicle before Baltimore police caught the suspect riding the stolen moped a short time later.

The armed carjacking was reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday near Bernard Drive and Georgetown Road, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers arriving at the scene found the 53-year-old victim, who told police he had been riding his 2025 moped when another rider approached on a Lime bicycle.

Police said the armed suspect stopped the victim, pointed a handgun at him and demanded the moped.

The victim complied and surrendered the vehicle before the suspect fled, according to police.

After the victim contacted authorities, responding officers searched the area.

Police said they located the suspect a short time later riding the stolen moped.

Officers apprehended the rider and identified him as Dontay Friday, 23.

Friday was transported to Central Booking and charged with armed carjacking, armed robbery and various handgun violations.

Police did not state in the information released whether a handgun was recovered during the arrest.

The charges are accusations, and Friday is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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