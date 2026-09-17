Man shot in back dies minutes later after early-morning Pittsburgh gunfire

Police found the wounded victim on Bedford Avenue around 3 a.m. before he died at a hospital

PITTSBURGH, PA – A man shot in the back on Bedford Avenue was rushed to a Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition but died about 40 minutes after police were called to the early-morning gunfire, according to city officials.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 2 officers responded to the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. on July 24 for a reported shooting.

Officers found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, according to preliminary information released by Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Police immediately provided first aid while waiting for Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS paramedics to arrive.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at approximately 3:40 a.m., officials said.

The information released by the city did not identify the victim.

No information about a suspect or possible motive was provided in the initial report.

Pittsburgh homicide detectives responded to the scene, along with the Mobile Crime Unit, which was tasked with processing evidence.

The investigation remained ongoing at the time of the July 24 release.

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