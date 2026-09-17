Atlantic City casino floor revenue drops while online gaming climbs to $259M

New Jersey’s August numbers show casino and sports betting revenue falling while internet gaming continued to grow

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City’s nine casinos saw revenue from their physical gaming floors fall 5.5% in August while New Jersey internet gaming climbed to $259.3 million, helping push statewide gaming revenue to $615.7 million for the month.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement released the August results Wednesday, showing different trajectories across the state’s casino, online gaming and sports wagering sectors.

Casino win at Atlantic City’s nine casino hotels totaled $294.9 million in August, down from $311.9 million during the same month last year.

That represented a year-over-year decline of 5.5%.

Despite the August drop, casino win through the first eight months reached $2.01 billion, an increase of 1.8% compared with the same period last year.

Internet gaming moved in the opposite direction during August.

Casinos and their online partners reported $259.3 million in internet gaming win, up 4.4% from $248.4 million in August 2025.

Internet gaming win reached $2.13 billion through August, a 13.2% increase from $1.88 billion during the comparable period last year.

Sports wagering recorded the largest percentage decline among the categories reported.

Casinos, racetracks and their partners generated $61.4 million in sports wagering gross revenue during August, down 25% from $81.9 million a year earlier.

The Division of Gaming Enforcement attributed the monthly decline primarily to the later start of parts of the fall sports calendar compared with August 2025, including college football, along with a lower overall win percentage.

Sports wagering gross revenue through August stood at $671.4 million, down 5.3% from $708.7 million during the same period last year.

Combined total gaming revenue for casinos, racetracks and their partners reached $615.7 million in August, a 4.1% decline from the $642.2 million reported in August 2025.

The state also reported $81.5 million in total gross revenue taxes for August and $674.2 million through the first eight months.

The Division of Gaming Enforcement release lists year-to-date total gaming revenue at $4.1 billion and describes that figure as 5.4% growth from $4.57 billion in the prior-year period. Those figures are internally inconsistent because $4.1 billion is lower than $4.57 billion.

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