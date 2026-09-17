Bowie woman’s last-minute lottery stop produces two $50K winning tickets

Two identical $1 bets each delivered a $50,000 Maryland Lottery prize

BOWIE, MD – A Bowie woman turned $2 into $100,000 after playing the same five numbers on two separate $1 Pick 5 tickets, then discovering both had hit while she sat in a car waiting for her sister during a stop for a drink.

The Prince George’s County woman bought the winning tickets at Ardwick Liquors, located at 8307 Ardwick-Ardmore Road in Landover.

She had spent Aug. 28 running errands with her sister and realized near the end of the day that she still had not played her numbers for the Maryland Lottery’s evening drawing.

The sisters stopped at Ardwick Liquors, where the woman purchased two tickets each for Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5. All six plays were $1 straight bets.

On the way home, her sister wanted something to drink, prompting another stop after the evening drawing had already taken place.

While waiting in the car, the Bowie woman checked the winning numbers on her phone.

Her Pick 3 and Pick 4 numbers came close but did not win.

Then she reached Pick 5.

The numbers she had selected matched the Aug. 28 evening drawing straight, giving her a $50,000 prize.

But she had played the combination twice.

After checking the tickets in her purse, she confirmed that both $1 tickets carried the winning numbers, doubling her prize to $100,000.

The woman claimed the winnings Monday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

She plans to use some of the money to pay bills and make repairs to her home.

Ardwick Liquors also benefits from the double win. The retailer receives a $500 bonus for each winning ticket, for a combined $1,000 bonus.

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