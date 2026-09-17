72-year-old NJ man gets 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting 10-year-old child

Investigators later found child sexual abuse material on electronic devices seized from his Washington Township home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ – A 72-year-old Morris County man has been sentenced to five years in state prison for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child who reported repeated sexual contact while visiting his Washington Township home, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Gregory Rademacher, 72, of Washington Township, was sentenced Aug. 28 by Superior Court Judge Robert Hanna following his guilty plea to second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Rademacher pleaded guilty to both charges on Nov. 20, 2025.

The investigation began in July 2025 after a 10-year-old child disclosed that Rademacher had committed multiple acts of sexual contact while the child was visiting his residence, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators subsequently executed a search warrant at Rademacher’s home.

Prosecutors said numerous electronic devices were seized and later found to contain images of child sexual abuse material.

Rademacher was arrested on Aug. 4, 2025, and detained at the Morris County Correctional Facility while the criminal case proceeded.

Hanna sentenced Rademacher to five years in New Jersey State Prison on the sexual assault conviction, subject to the No Early Release Act.

He also received a concurrent three-year state prison sentence on the endangering conviction.

Rademacher must comply with Megan’s Law requirements and will be subject to parole supervision for life. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

The Washington Township Police Department and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit investigated the case.

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