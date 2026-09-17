Babysitter accused of leaving 7-month-old boy with multiple skull fractures and brain bleeding

Doctors determined the infant’s near-fatal injuries were inconsistent with a fall from a couch, according to reports

CHARLOTTE, NC – A Charlotte babysitter is accused of seriously injuring a 7-month-old boy who arrived at a hospital with multiple skull fractures and severe bleeding around his brain after she claimed the infant had fallen from a couch, according to reports.

Shidae Brown, also identified as Shidae Sellers, 28, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with felony intentional child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

The case began after the boy’s mother left her 7-month-old son in Brown’s care on Sept. 7.

Two days later, Brown instructed the mother to meet her at a hospital and said the baby had fallen from a couch, according to reports.

Medical staff discovered injuries substantially more serious than the explanation suggested.

The infant had multiple skull fractures and severe bleeding around his brain and had to be intubated.

Doctors determined that the injuries were not accidental and were inconsistent with a short fall from a couch, according to reports cited in the case.

Investigators said Brown acknowledged that she was the only person caring for the infant when the injuries occurred.

Detectives subsequently obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Brown was arrested Sept. 11 and booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail.

She was being held under a $2 million bond, according to reports.

The material provided does not describe the child’s current condition beyond the serious injuries and hospitalization.

The charge against Brown is an accusation, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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