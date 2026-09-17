One Year Later, Pennsylvania Police Department Remembers Three Detectives Killed in York County Ambush

Northern York County Regional Police are remembering Detective Sgt. Cody Becker and Detectives Mark Baker and Isaiah Emenheiser one year after their line-of-duty deaths.

Detective Sgt. Cody Becker and Detectives Mark Baker and Isaiah Emenheiser were killed Sept. 17, 2025, while officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in North Codorus Township.

YORK COUNTY, PA — One year after three Northern York County Regional Police detectives were killed in the line of duty, their department marked the anniversary Wednesday by remembering the husbands, fathers, friends and colleagues behind the badges.

Detective Sgt. Cody Michael Becker, 39, Detective Mark Edward Baker, 53, and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser, 43, were killed on Sept. 17, 2025, during an encounter with an armed suspect in North Codorus Township. Becker had served with the department for 16 years, Emenheiser for 20 years and Baker for 21 years. (Pennsylvania Government)

“Today, we pause to remember not only how they died, but more importantly, how they lived,” the Northern York County Regional Police Department said in its anniversary remembrance.

Three detectives killed while searching for wanted man

The deadly encounter unfolded as officers searched for 24-year-old Matthew Ruth, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for stalking, loitering and prowling at nighttime, and criminal trespass.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Northern York County Regional officers and a York County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a home on Haar Road at about 2:15 p.m.

Investigators said Ruth opened fire from inside the residence as officers approached. Becker, Baker and Emenheiser were struck and killed. Another Northern York County officer and a York County deputy were seriously wounded. (Pennsylvania Government)

Ruth was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement, according to state police. (Pennsylvania Government)

The killings stunned Pennsylvania and the wider law enforcement community. Funeral services for all three detectives were held together eight days later in Red Lion. (Pennsylvania Government)

Department remembers the men behind the badges

Wednesday’s remembrance focused largely on the lives Becker, Baker and Emenheiser built away from police work.

“Cody, Mark, and Isaiah were far more than police officers,” the department said. “They were husbands, fathers, sons, brothers, friends, mentors, and trusted partners.”

Their absence, police said, has been felt throughout the department during the year since the shooting.

“Their names are spoken. Their stories are shared. Their example continues to guide us,” the department said.

The three veteran officers had deep ties to the community. Pennsylvania lawmakers later introduced House Resolution 438, honoring their lives and extending condolences to their families. The resolution described all three as longtime public servants devoted to their families and communities. (Palegis)

Families remain part of the police department

The department also addressed the families of the three detectives, saying the passage of a year had not diminished the loss.

“For the families who carry the greatest burden of this loss, please know that you remain in our thoughts, in our hearts, and forever a part of our police family,” police said.

The agency thanked the community and law enforcement officers who supported Northern York County Regional Police during the immediate aftermath of the shooting and throughout the following year.

“Today, we remember,” the department said.

Detective Sergeant Cody Michael Becker.

Detective Mark Edward Baker.

Detective Isaiah Emenheiser.

“Their service will never be forgotten. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. And they will never be forgotten.”