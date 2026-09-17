One Dead After Vehicle Flips Multiple Times in Wicomico County Crash

Wicomico County investigators say speed and alcohol may have contributed to the deadly crash near Norris Twilley Road and Norfolk Drive.

DELMAR, MD — One person was killed and two others were injured Wednesday evening after a vehicle ran off the road and overturned multiple times in Wicomico County, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Mardela Volunteer Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the area of Norris Twilley Road and Norfolk Drive at 5:14 p.m. Sept. 16 following a report of a crash with injuries.

Passenger ejected from vehicle

Preliminary findings indicate the vehicle left the roadway before overturning several times, investigators said.

One passenger was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. Emergency medical personnel pronounced that person dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were treated by emergency crews. The sheriff’s office said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities have not released the identities of the driver or either passenger.

Speed and alcohol investigated as possible factors

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and spent an extended period processing the scene.

Investigators said preliminary evidence indicates speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash. Authorities have not announced whether any charges are expected, and the investigation remains active.

Deputies are continuing to review evidence to determine what happened immediately before the vehicle left the roadway.

The roadway remained closed for an extended period while investigators worked at the scene.

Investigation continues in Delmar

Wicomico County’s public safety communications center handles 911 calls throughout the county and dispatches fire and medical responses, including Mardela Springs Fire Department and EMS. The county lists the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office among the law enforcement agencies served by the system.

More Maryland news and public safety coverage is available from Shore News Network.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact Sgt. S. Lewis at 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. The county’s official directory also lists 410-548-4891 as the main number for the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said no additional conclusions will be drawn until the investigation is complete.