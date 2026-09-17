Cherry Hill Fire Department Promotes Four Veteran Firefighters in Leadership Ceremony

Cherry Hill Fire Department Lieutenant Scott Vrana was promoted Wednesday after serving with the department since 2016.

Jason Houck, Zach Houck, Justin Brown and Scott Vrana moved into new leadership positions following careers spanning multiple Cherry Hill fire companies, training assignments and command roles.

CHERRY HILL, NJ — Four veteran members of the Cherry Hill Fire Department moved up the ranks Wednesday evening as the department celebrated a new assistant fire chief, battalion chief, captain and lieutenant during a promotional ceremony.

Jason Houck was promoted to assistant fire chief, Zach Houck to battalion chief, Justin Brown to captain and Scott Vrana to lieutenant.

The promotions recognize four firefighters whose combined service with the department stretches back more than 25 years, with experience ranging from frontline engine and ladder companies to recruit training, command operations and department-wide training programs.

Jason Houck promoted to assistant fire chief

Jason Houck is the longest-serving member of the four, beginning his Cherry Hill career as a probationary firefighter in 2000 at Ladder 1344.

He later served at Squrt 1331 and Rescue 13 before being promoted to lieutenant in 2006. Houck became a captain in 2012, serving at Squad 13, and moved up to battalion chief the following year.

As battalion chief, Houck worked from the Field Command Office on the B and C Platoons and served in the Training and Safety Division.

Training has been a major part of his career. Houck has taught courses covering engine and hose line operations and Engine Company Officer Training and helped develop several department-wide training initiatives.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Safety Administration from Neumann University and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of New Haven.

Houck lives in Barrington with his wife, Theresa, and their daughter, Lizzy.

Zach Houck moves up to battalion chief

Zach Houck was promoted to battalion chief after 20 years with the Cherry Hill Fire Department.

He joined CHFD in 2006 as a member of Recruit Class 06-01 and served at Ladder 1344, Engine 1352, Squrt 1351, Engine 1322 and Squad 13.

Houck became a lieutenant in 2019, serving on Squrt 1341 and Squad 13. He was promoted again in 2022, becoming a captain.

As captain, Houck spent two years in Training and Safety, where he oversaw two recruit academies and department-wide training programs before transferring to Ladder 1324.

Houck also teaches professional development courses within the department and serves as CHFD’s lead grant writer.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from St. Joseph’s University and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

Houck lives in Haddon Heights with his wife, Laura, and daughters, Lillian and Grace.

Justin Brown promoted to captain

All photos by Cherry Hill FD / Facebook

Justin Brown joined Cherry Hill Fire Department in 2009 and graduated from Recruit Class 09-20.

As a firefighter, Brown served at Squrt 1351, Ladder 1324 and Engine 1322.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 2021 and remained at Engine 1322 until transferring to Ladder 1324 in 2023.

Brown is certified as a Fire Officer III and Fire Instructor II and is a Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator. He has also served on the department’s Recruit Academy Command Staff since 2012.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from York College.

Brown lives in Brick with his wife, Cheramy, and their children, Madyson and Aiden.

Scott Vrana becomes lieutenant

Scott Vrana, who joined CHFD in 2016 and graduated from Recruit Class 16-24, was promoted to lieutenant.

During his decade as a firefighter, Vrana served at Squrt 1341, Squrt 1351, Engine 1352 and Engine 1322.

Vrana is certified as a Fire Instructor I, Incident Management I, Drill Ground Instructor and Hazmat Technician. He also serves on the department’s Command Simulations Committee.

Vrana lives in Collingswood with his wife, Janel.

Four promotions mark next chapter for Cherry Hill Fire Department

The Office of the Fire Chief and the Cherry Hill Board of Fire Commissioners congratulated all four firefighters and wished them well as they assumed their new positions.

The promotions place experienced personnel throughout several levels of the department’s command structure, from lieutenant through assistant fire chief.

More New Jersey and public safety coverage is available from Shore News Network. Information about municipal emergency services and the community is available through the Township of Cherry Hill, while statewide fire safety and firefighter resources are maintained by the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety.

Cherry Hill Fire Department promoted Jason Houck to assistant fire chief, Zach Houck to battalion chief, Justin Brown to captain and Scott Vrana to lieutenant.