Granddaughter takes second look at grandma’s $10 scratch-off win and finds $1 million prize

A Virginia Food Lion stop turned into a seven-figure surprise the grandmother nearly missed

PROVIDENCE FORGE, VA – A Virginia grandmother thought her scratch-off ticket had delivered a modest $10 win until her granddaughter took another look and discovered the ticket was actually worth the game’s $1 million top prize.

The grandmother and granddaughter were shopping together at the Food Lion located at 9030 Pocahontas Trail in Providence Forge when the grandmother decided to buy a Virginia Lottery 20X the Money scratch-off ticket.

After scratching the ticket, she believed she had won $10 and was pleased with the result.

Her granddaughter looked at the ticket and realized her grandmother had substantially underestimated the prize.

The ticket had hit the game’s $1 million top prize.

Both women chose to remain anonymous, an option available to Virginia Lottery winners under state law.

The winners were given a choice between receiving the full $1 million prize over 30 years or taking a one-time cash payment of $476,000 before taxes.

They selected the cash option and split it evenly, with the grandmother and granddaughter each receiving $238,000 before taxes.

The 20X the Money game offers prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million.

The winning ticket represented the second $1 million top prize claimed in the game, leaving three top prizes unclaimed at the time of the Lottery’s announcement.

The odds of winning the $1 million top prize are 1 in 1,664,640, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.65.

The ticket was purchased in New Kent County.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the county received more than $1.6 million in Lottery funding for K-12 education during the last fiscal year.

Statewide, the Lottery reported generating more than $914 million for K-12 education during Fiscal Year 2026.

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