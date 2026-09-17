Dirt Bike Rider Undergoes Surgery After Serious Crash in Utica

Police investigate a serious dirt bike and vehicle crash Wednesday night at Eagle Street and Webster Avenue in Utica.

Police shut down the intersection of Eagle Street and Webster Avenue Wednesday night as accident reconstruction investigators examined the collision.

UTICA, NY — A dirt bike rider was rushed to the hospital for surgery Wednesday night following a serious crash involving another vehicle at a Utica intersection, police said.

The collision happened at Eagle Street and Webster Avenue, according to the Utica Police Department.

Rider taken to Wynn Hospital

The Utica Fire Department treated the dirt bike operator at the scene before transporting him to Wynn Hospital.

Police said the rider was undergoing surgery Wednesday night. Authorities did not immediately release additional information about the extent of his injuries or identify the rider.

No information was released about the driver of the other vehicle.

Utica police reconstructing crash

Members of the Utica Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team responded to investigate how the collision occurred.

Police warned that the intersection of Eagle Street and Webster Avenue would remain blocked for the foreseeable future while investigators processed the scene.

Authorities had not announced a preliminary cause of the crash or said whether speed or other factors were being investigated.

The Utica Police Department said additional information would be released as it becomes available. Information about emergency and municipal services is also available through the City of Utica.

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