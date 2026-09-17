Former Junior Police Academy Student Returns to Evesham as Full-Time Police Officer

Evesham Township Police Officers Hannah Aledwan and Joseph Kilyk join the department as its newest full-time officers.

Hannah Aledwan made department history as Evesham’s first Junior Police Academy graduate hired as a full-time officer, joining fellow new officer Joseph Kilyk.

EVESHAM, NJ — Years after getting an early look at police work through Evesham Township’s Junior Police Academy, Hannah Aledwan has returned to the department — this time wearing the badge as a full-time police officer.

The Evesham Township Police Department welcomed Aledwan and Joseph Kilyk as its two newest full-time officers Wednesday.

For Aledwan, the hiring marks a first for the department. Police said she is the first graduate of Evesham’s Junior Police Academy to later return and become a full-time Evesham officer.

From Junior Police Academy to police officer

Aledwan is an Evesham Township resident and graduated from Cherokee High School in 2023.

She graduated from Rutgers University-New Brunswick in 2026 with a bachelor’s degree in Criminology and Health Science before returning home to begin her law enforcement career.

Her path through the Junior Police Academy adds a full-circle element to the hiring. Programs like Evesham’s academy introduce younger residents to law enforcement and give them a closer look at police operations and public service.

More New Jersey and police news is available from Shore News Network.

Joseph Kilyk joins department

Kilyk comes to Evesham from Hazlet in Monmouth County.

He graduated from Raritan High School in 2017 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Rutgers University in 2023.

Kilyk also has a family connection to law enforcement. His brother, Justin, serves as an officer with the Aberdeen Township Police Department.

“We’re excited to welcome Hannah and Joseph to the Evesham Police family and wish them both a safe and successful career serving our community,” the department said.

Information about the department and its community programs is available through the Evesham Township Police Department. Statewide information about law enforcement standards and training is available through the New Jersey Police Training Commission.