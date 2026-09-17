Pittsburgh man accused of tossing 5,900 fentanyl bags from window and trying to flush more

State police say more than $10,000 in cash was also seized during the Avonmore drug raid

AVONMORE, PA – A Pittsburgh man allegedly tossed a bag containing about 5,900 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl from a second-story window and tried flushing another 15 bricks down a toilet when Pennsylvania State Police raided an Avonmore residence Wednesday.

Antoine Barrow, 34, was arrested after members of the Pennsylvania State Police vice narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Indiana Avenue.

Troopers detained four people inside the home, including Barrow.

During the search, investigators noticed an open second-story window and a black satchel-style bag lying on the sidewalk below, according to state police.

Troopers said the satchel had been thrown from a bedroom where Barrow was located.

Inside the bag, investigators allegedly discovered approximately 118 bricks containing about 5,900 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl.

Police allege Barrow also attempted to dispose of additional drugs while troopers were entering the residence.

Investigators said he tried to flush 15 bricks of suspected fentanyl down a toilet.

A bookbag seized from the residence allegedly contained more than $10,000 in cash.

State police also allege Barrow told investigators that he was the source of fentanyl in the area.

Barrow faces charges including manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance by an unregistered person, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, knowledge that property is proceeds of illegal activity and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

He was denied bail following his arrest.

The charges are accusations, and Barrow is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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