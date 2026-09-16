Maryland man accused of burglarizing same DC nightclub three times in one week

Police say the third break-in came after the suspect claimed he needed to fix a roof leak

WASHINGTON, DC – A Maryland man allegedly burglarized the same Northwest DC nightclub three times in a single week, with police saying he gained entry during the third incident by claiming a roof leak needed to be repaired before taking property and fleeing.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspect as Reginald Ivan Ross, 42, of Laurel, Maryland.

Ross was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of second-degree burglary following an investigation by MPD’s Second District detectives.

The first burglary occurred at approximately 8:39 a.m. on Sept. 5 at a closed commercial business in the 1000 block of Vermont Avenue Northwest.

Police said the suspect forced his way into the business, took property and fled.

Four days later, at approximately 9:58 a.m. on Sept. 9, the same business was targeted again.

The suspect allegedly gained entry, took property and fled for a second time.

Police said a third burglary occurred at approximately 9:53 a.m. Saturday.

During that incident, the suspect allegedly gained access to the business after claiming that a roof leak needed to be fixed.

Once inside, police said he took property and fled.

MPD did not disclose what was allegedly stolen during the three incidents or provide a total value for the property.

Second District detectives used investigative leads and security camera footage to identify a suspect, according to police.

Ross was arrested Tuesday following the investigation.

He faces three counts of second-degree burglary.

The charges are accusations, and Ross is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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