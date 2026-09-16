Jersey City man accused of directing child to sexually assault younger sister and make abuse material

Investigators say a Discord CyberTip led them to the 38-year-old suspect

JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man allegedly directed a child to sexually assault his younger sister and produce sexual abuse material, accusations uncovered after a Discord-related CyberTip from Alabama led investigators to the 38-year-old suspect, New Jersey officials announced Wednesday.

Christopher Drew, 38, of Jersey City, is facing five charges, including first-degree manufacturing of child sexual abuse and exploitation material, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

A Hudson County Superior Court judge ordered Drew detained following a hearing Tuesday.

The investigation began after the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation referred a CyberTip to New Jersey investigators on Sept. 1 concerning a Discord chat.

According to court documents and statements cited by the Attorney General’s Office, the reported conversation indicated that a user in Alabama had directed a child in New Jersey to sexually assault his younger sister.

Investigators subsequently learned that the child had allegedly been communicating and meeting with an adult man in New Jersey.

Authorities allege the adult directed the child to engage in unlawful conduct involving his younger sister and send a sexually explicit image of himself.

Investigators identified the adult man as Drew, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

A search warrant targeting Drew and his Jersey City residence was executed Sept. 4.

Drew is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by manufacturing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, along with a second-degree count involving the manufacture of such material.

He also faces third-degree possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material and two third-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child by debauching the morals of a child.

A first-degree conviction in New Jersey can carry a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years and a fine of up to $200,000. Second-degree crimes can carry five to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $150,000, while third-degree crimes can carry three to five years and fines of up to $15,000.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the case, with the Division of Criminal Justice handling the prosecution.

The charges are accusations, and Drew is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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