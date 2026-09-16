Wellsville grocery store strikes with top-prize TAKE 5 ticket

Tuesday night’s drawing delivered a top-prize ticket to the East Genesee Street supermarket

FAYETTEVILLE, NY – A Fayetteville Wegmans became one of just two locations to sell a top-prize winning ticket in Tuesday night’s TAKE 5 drawing, with the ticket worth $15,036.50.

The New York Lottery announced Wednesday that the winning ticket was sold at Wegmans, located at 6789 East Genesee Street in Fayetteville.

Only two tickets captured the top prize in the Sept. 15 evening drawing.

The Fayetteville ticket was worth $15,036.50.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

New York Lottery draw-game prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the drawing date.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-2026 to benefit public schools statewide.

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