$509 Million Parkway Overhaul Could Transform Travel to and From one of the Jersey Shore’s Most Popular Destinations

A $509 million Parkway overhaul would reshape Exits 80–83, add separate exit lanes and new ramps, and remove nearly 36 acres of Ocean County forest.

Drivers would get new ramps, separated exit lanes and wider shoulders under a reconstruction plan spanning Toms River, South Toms River, Berkeley and Beachwood and major access points to Seaside Heights

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A proposed $509 million reconstruction of the Garden State Parkway corridor surrounding Exits 80 through 83 goes before the public Wednesday night, giving Ocean County residents a chance to question a project that would dramatically change local ramps, traffic patterns and nearly 36 acres of forested land.

It would transform how vacationers and commuters get to and from one of the most popular Jersey Shore destinations, Exit 82.

Exit 82 is one of the key Shore gateways in Ocean County because it connects the Garden State Parkway with Route 37 in Toms River. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority itself describes Route 37 as a major arterial that collects Parkway traffic at Interchange 82 and provides access to the Shore.

For Shore travelers, the important part is Route 37 eastbound. From Exit 82, Route 37 runs through Toms River, crosses Barnegat Bay on the Mathis Bridge and reaches the barrier island at Seaside Heights/Route 35. NJDOT directions put the Parkway-to-Seaside trip along Route 37 at roughly seven miles.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority scheduled the public hearing tonight at the Ocean County Library’s Toms River Branch, 101 Washington Street.

The project stretches from milepost 78.8 to 84.5 through Beachwood, South Toms River, Berkeley and Toms River. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2027.

What drivers would notice at Exits 82 and 82A

The most visible change for many drivers would be the addition of collector-distributor roads in both directions near Interchanges 81, 82 and 82A.

Those separate roadways would move entering and exiting vehicles away from the Parkway’s main travel lanes. Drivers headed for Route 37, Route 166 and nearby local roads would enter the collector lanes before reaching their exits, while through traffic would remain on the mainline.

The design is intended to reduce the weaving that occurs when vehicles entering the Parkway cross paths with drivers trying to exit within a short distance.

According to the Turnpike Authority’s official project description, the reconstruction would also provide 12-foot travel lanes and full-width left and right shoulders while addressing outdated roadway geometry.

The corridor has high traffic volumes and crash rates, according to the authority. Exit 82 in Toms River has repeatedly experienced crashes and delays, including a northbound entrance-ramp crash previously covered by Shore News Network.

New ramps planned at Exit 80

Interchange 80 currently provides only partial access between the Parkway and local roads.

The project would add a new southbound entrance ramp and a northbound exit ramp, completing movements that are not available under the existing configuration. The southbound exit at Interchange 81 would also be relocated.

Plans call for four collector-distributor and auxiliary lanes in each direction, along with reconstructed ramps, drainage systems, stormwater basins and utility infrastructure. Seven bridges would be widened or replaced, including a bridge crossing the Toms River.

Nearly 36 acres of forest would be cleared

The project would remove an estimated 35.9 acres of forest, according to the authority’s No Net Loss Reforestation Plan.

Toms River would account for most of the clearing at 29.6 acres. Another 4.9 acres would be removed in South Toms River, while Berkeley would lose approximately 1.4 acres. The plan identifies no forest removal in Beachwood.

Most of the affected trees are established forest. The land lies within the Parkway’s existing or proposed right of way, but the publicly released reforestation document does not provide a complete accounting of any private parcels that may need to be acquired.

The authority proposes restoring 11.3 acres on site. For the remaining 24.6 acres, it would contribute approximately $1.75 million to a state conservation fund for off-site reforestation.

Residents can comment after the hearing

Wednesday’s hearing is expected to draw questions about property impacts, tree removal, construction noise, ramp access and the disruption drivers and neighboring communities could face once work begins.

General written comments will remain open through Oct. 1. Comments specifically addressing the deforestation and reforestation plan will be accepted through Nov. 15.

Comments can be emailed to HighwayDesign@njta.gov or mailed to Vincent Mignella, New Jersey Turnpike Authority, 1 Turnpike Plaza, P.O. Box 5042, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.

All comments submitted during the official periods will become part of the public record. The authority said it will review the testimony, prepare responses and distribute copies to the affected municipalities and Ocean County.

Shore News Network will continue following the project as part of its coverage of Toms River, Ocean County and New Jersey traffic.