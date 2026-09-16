54-year-old Maryland woman killed after Ford blows stop sign in Delaware crash police say

The Ford slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda at a Laurel intersection

LAUREL, DE – A 54-year-old Maryland woman was killed Tuesday after a Ford Maverick failed to stop at a stop sign and slammed into the driver’s side of her Honda HRV at a Laurel intersection, according to a preliminary Delaware State Police investigation.

The crash happened at approximately 5:50 p.m. at Salt Barn Road and Old Stage Road.

Police said the Ford Maverick was traveling west on Salt Barn Road and approaching the stop sign at Old Stage Road.

At the same time, the Honda HRV was traveling south on Old Stage Road toward the intersection.

The preliminary investigation found that the Ford failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the driver’s side of the Honda.

The Honda driver, a 54-year-old woman from Mardela Springs, Maryland, was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

Her name was being withheld pending notification of her family.

The Ford driver, a 32-year-old Laurel man, was also transported to an area hospital. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The roadway remained closed for approximately three hours while investigators examined and cleared the crash scene.

Delaware State Police did not announce any charges in Wednesday’s release.

The Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the fatal crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has related video can contact Master Corporal J. Smith at 302-703-3267. Information can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

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