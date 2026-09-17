Suspects bust through roof of closed Southwest DC business and flee with property

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects after the late-night rooftop break-in

WASHINGTON, DC – Suspects broke through the roof of a closed Southwest DC business in the middle of the night, stole property and fled before police arrived, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The burglary occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southwest.

Police said the suspects forced their way into the closed commercial business through its roof.

Once inside, the suspects took property and fled the scene.

MPD did not disclose what was stolen or provide an estimated value of the missing property.

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras, and police released video Tuesday in an effort to identify them.

No arrests have been announced.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for a crime committed in DC.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the burglary is asked not to take action. Tips can be provided to MPD at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.

The investigation is listed under case number 26129247.

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