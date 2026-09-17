Son Indicted After Father Stabbed 40 Times as Victim Called 911 for Help

Sage Arias-Brown, 33, has been indicted on a murder charge after prosecutors say his 69-year-old father was stabbed approximately 40 times inside a Mastic apartment. Photo from Ed Brown / Facebook

Prosecutors say 69-year-old Edward Brown screamed, “I’m being murdered,” during a fatal attack inside his Mastic apartment. His son now faces a second-degree murder charge.

MASTIC, NY — A Lake Ronkonkoma man has been indicted on a murder charge after prosecutors say he stabbed his 69-year-old father approximately 40 times while the victim called 911 for help.

Sage Arias-Brown, 33, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder in the Sept. 7 death of his father, Edward Brown, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Thursday.

The attack happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. inside Brown’s studio apartment in Mastic, according to prosecutors.

911 call captured father’s plea for help

Investigators allege Arias-Brown entered his father’s apartment before a neighbor heard a loud bang followed by Brown screaming.

Despite the attack, Brown managed to call 911.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the emergency call captured Brown screaming, “I’m being murdered. What are you doing to me, Sage?”

A neighbor allegedly saw Arias-Brown leave the apartment several minutes after the call was placed.

Suffolk County police officers responding to the area found Arias-Brown walking approximately half a mile from the apartment and arrested him, prosecutors said.

Autopsy found approximately 40 stab wounds

Officers who entered the apartment found Brown unresponsive and covered in blood, according to prosecutors.

An autopsy determined he had suffered approximately 40 stab wounds to his torso, chest and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This defendant is accused of viciously taking the life of his 69-year-old father as the victim desperately called the police for help,” Tierney said.

“The facts in this case are heartbreaking. This indictment is an important step towards holding the defendant accountable for the brutal violence he allegedly inflicted on his own parent.”

More New York, crime and public safety coverage is available from Shore News Network.

Arias-Brown ordered held pending case

Arias-Brown was arraigned Thursday before Acting Supreme Court Justice Richard I. Horowitz and ordered remanded while the case proceeds.

He is due back in court Oct. 21.

Prosecutors said Arias-Brown faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Under New York Penal Law Section 125.25, second-degree murder is classified as a Class A-I felony.

Arias-Brown is represented by attorney Kathleen Fernandez, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Homicide detectives investigated killing

Assistant District Attorney Melissa Grier of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Homicide Bureau is prosecuting the case.

The investigation was conducted by Detective James Hughes of the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad.

Information about the county’s criminal justice agencies and public services is available through the Suffolk County government.

The indictment is an accusation. Arias-Brown is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.