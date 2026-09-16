20-year-old found shot dead on Southeast DC street with killer still unidentified

Javon Graves was found unconscious late Friday night and pronounced dead at the scene

WASHINGTON, DC – A 20-year-old man was found shot and unresponsive on a Southeast DC street late Friday night, leaving homicide detectives searching for whoever killed him and police offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the victim as Javon Graves of Southeast DC.

Sixth District officers responded to the 1900 block of 18th Street Southeast at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a shooting.

Officers found Graves unconscious and not breathing with apparent gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded and found no signs consistent with life. Graves was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released information about what led to the shooting or identified a suspect.

No arrest has been announced.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked not to take action but to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Key Points