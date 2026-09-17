Rideshare driver accused of kidnapping and raping teenage passenger in Silver Spring

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Montgomery County detectives arrested the Lanham man and are searching for possible additional victims

SILVER SPRING, MD – A Maryland rideshare driver allegedly kidnapped and raped a teenage passenger after driving her to a Silver Spring parking lot, leading detectives to arrest him and launch a search Thursday for anyone else who may have been victimized.

Abdoulaye Dia of Lanham is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, second-degree assault and third-degree sex offense, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The investigation began Tuesday when officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a rape that had occurred earlier.

The victim, a girl under the age of 18, told officers that she had been raped by a driver working for the Empower rideshare service.

According to police, the teenager reported that Dia drove her to a parking lot in Silver Spring, where the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Detectives with the Special Victims Investigations Division used information obtained through the rideshare app to identify Dia, police said.

Members of the Montgomery County Police Repeat Offenders Unit arrested Dia in Lanham on Wednesday.

Police said the circumstances uncovered during the investigation have raised concerns that there could be additional victims.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Dia to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.

Dia is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

The charges are accusations, and Dia is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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