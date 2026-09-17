Long Branch Man Charged After Dump Truck Linked to Illegal Dumping in Wall

Wall Township police say more than 10 cubic yards of material were dumped at a Campus Parkway property in five incidents, leaving the property owner with more than $2,000 in removal costs.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Long Branch man has been arrested after investigators linked him to five alleged illegal dumping incidents at a commercial property on Campus Parkway, according to the Wall Township Police Department.

Jovane Jordan, 28, was taken into custody Monday after an investigation that stretched from Wall Township to Long Branch, police said. His 2003 GMC 3500 rack-body dump truck was impounded pending forfeiture proceedings.

Related: New Jersey • Monmouth County • Wall Township • Crime

Police trace dumped property to storage auctions

Between Aug. 12 and Sept. 8, officers responded three times to the Campus Parkway business for reports of unauthorized dumping. Investigators ultimately connected five dumping incidents to the case, according to the department.

Police said the discarded material appeared to have come from storage units and totaled more than 10 cubic yards. Removing the debris cost more than $2,000, authorities said.

Detective Zach Honecker traced the material to local storage facilities where the contents of units had recently been sold at auction, according to the police account. Investigators used legal process served on those facilities to identify Jordan as a suspect.

Officers also identified a rack-body-style dump truck equipped with a snowplow as the suspected vehicle. Police later located a matching truck without a visible license plate at a nearby property.

Investigators track trucks between Wall and Long Branch

The investigation intensified Monday after police received reports that the suspected dump truck had returned to the Campus Parkway area. Investigators said they observed Jordan operating the dump truck and a white box truck registered to him between Campus Parkway and another nearby location.

Honecker, Patrolman Liddy and Sergeant Mason later found the white box truck parked near Jordan’s Long Branch residence. Police said Jordan initially resisted officers before being taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities impounded the GMC dump truck as part of the investigation and said forfeiture proceedings are pending. The investigation remains active, and police said additional charges could be filed.

Jordan faces criminal and illegal dumping charges

Jordan was taken to Wall Township Police Headquarters for processing and charged on a warrant with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree unlawful disposal of waste. He also faces disorderly persons resisting arrest, petty disorderly persons criminal trespass and a municipal illegal dumping violation.

Following processing, police said Jordan was remanded to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Illegal dumping can leave property owners responsible for significant cleanup costs while also creating environmental and public-safety concerns. Information about solid waste enforcement and disposal requirements is available through the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Court case information and future proceedings involving criminal charges can be checked through the New Jersey Courts system.

The charges are accusations. Jordan is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

A Wall Township police investigation linked a Long Branch man and a rack-body dump truck to five alleged illegal dumping incidents at a commercial property on Campus Parkway.