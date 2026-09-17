Woodbridge woman stops at 7-Eleven for a drink and walks out with $100K lottery win

A spur-of-the-moment Six Figures scratch-off purchase delivered the Virginia player a six-figure prize

WOODBRIDGE, VA – A Woodbridge woman walked into a 7-Eleven to buy a drink and walked out with a $100,000 lottery prize after deciding to pick up one of her favorite Virginia Lottery scratch-off tickets while she was there.

The anonymous woman stopped at the 7-Eleven at 13897 Telegraph Road in Woodbridge when she decided to purchase a Six Figures scratcher.

She scratched the ticket and discovered she had won the game’s $100,000 second prize.

The woman chose to remain anonymous, an option available to Virginia Lottery winners under state law.

After discovering the win, she shared the news with her son, who accompanied her when she claimed the prize.

The winner told Lottery officials that she plans to share some of the $100,000 with her children and put the remainder into savings.

Six Figures is a Virginia Lottery scratch-off offering prizes ranging from $10 to a $500,000 top prize.

Following the Woodbridge woman’s win, one $100,000 second-prize ticket remains unclaimed. One $500,000 top prize also remains.

The odds of winning the game’s $500,000 top prize are 1 in 897,600, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.97.

Virginia Lottery profits support K-12 public education throughout the state. Prince William County received more than $65.1 million in Lottery funding for K-12 education during the last fiscal year.

The Lottery reported raising more than $914 million for K-12 education statewide during Fiscal Year 2026.

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