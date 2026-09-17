Cambridge Police Report Shooting, Officer Injury and Multiple Arrests Across City

A shooting left a 28-year-old man wounded, an officer suffered a severe hand laceration during a burglary arrest, and police handled several other cases in Cambridge this week.

CAMBRIDGE, MD – Cambridge Police Department officers investigated a shooting, made an arrest during a burglary call that left an officer injured and handled several theft, assault and disorderly conduct cases between Sunday and Tuesday, according to a department activity report released Thursday.

The department also warned residents and visitors to prepare for significant traffic disruptions Saturday as the Ironman race moves through Cambridge and surrounding areas. Police said increased vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic is expected from early morning until after midnight.

Cambridge shooting investigation remains open

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Skinners Court at approximately 7:42 p.m. Sunday after a ShotSpotter alert, according to the police report. While responding, officers learned that a person had been shot.

Police found a 28-year-old Cambridge man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Dorchester County EMS transported him to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury with an injury police described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but the department’s release did not identify a suspect or disclose a possible motive. The Cambridge Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 410-228-3333. Information about the department and its services is available through the City of Cambridge Police Department.

Officer injured during burglary arrest

A separate investigation unfolded at approximately 1:31 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the 700 block of Meadow Avenue after City of Cambridge Code Enforcement reported a burglary in progress. Police initially searched the residence but found nobody inside.

According to the department, officers were familiar with 41-year-old Cambridge resident Tyrone Anthony Cropper because he had been charged with burglarizing the same residence on two previous occasions during the preceding two weeks.

Officers later saw Cropper walking a dog on Academy Street toward the rear of the property and then allegedly opening the rear door to enter. Police ordered him outside, but authorities said Cropper refused.

When officers attempted to enter, police allege Cropper slammed the door, causing an officer’s hand to go through a glass pane. The officer suffered what the department described as a severe laceration.

Police said officers deployed a department-issued Taser and took Cropper into custody after a struggle. Dorchester County EMS transported the injured officer to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge, while Cropper was also taken there for treatment following the Taser deployment.

Cropper was subsequently taken to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections and held without bond, according to police. He faces charges including first-degree assault, second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, third- and fourth-degree burglary, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property.

The allegations are criminal charges, and Cropper is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. Maryland court records can be accessed through the Maryland Judiciary Case Search.

Police report theft, assault and disorderly conduct cases

In another Monday case, police served a criminal summons on 60-year-old Monica Laval Cephas of Cambridge on charges of second-degree assault and dangerous weapon with intent to injure. The charges stem from a Sept. 6 incident in the 100 block of Cedar Street in which a victim alleged Cephas approached with a metal bat and threatened to kill and assault them.

Later Monday, officers responded to Giovanni’s Pizza in the 300 block of Sunburst Highway after employees reported money missing from a tip box. Police said surveillance video showed a man taking the money before leaving the restaurant.

Investigators identified the suspect as 59-year-old Jose Antonio Velasquez of Cambridge, according to the department. Police said officers located him about 20 minutes later near Cedar and Academy streets and found him with stolen money.

Velasquez was arrested on an unrelated Dorchester County District Court violation-of-probation bench warrant and a parole retake warrant. Police said he was also found with a device used to smoke crack cocaine and was issued citations for two counts of theft under $100 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday night, officers conducting foot patrol in the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue said a man fled when they attempted to contact him. Police apprehended 29-year-old TyZhier Malik Wilson of Grasonville in the 900 block of Camelia Street and issued him a criminal citation for disorderly conduct before releasing him.

Police did not report convictions in connection with the Cephas, Velasquez or Wilson cases. The allegations described in the department’s release remain subject to the court process.

Ironman race will bring road closures Saturday

Cambridge police are also urging drivers to plan ahead for Saturday’s Ironman event, which is expected to generate substantial traffic throughout the city. Multiple streets will be closed or detoured as competitors move through the course.

The race begins early Saturday and is expected to continue beyond midnight. Police advised motorists to avoid affected areas when possible and allow additional travel time.