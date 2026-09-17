14-year-old caught with loaded handgun after masked group steals juvenile’s e-bike in Utica

Police say the .40-caliber handgun may also be connected to multiple recent shots-fired incidents

UTICA, NY – A 14-year-old boy was caught with a loaded .40-caliber handgun Wednesday after police say a masked group robbed another juvenile of his e-bike at gunpoint, setting off a surveillance-assisted search that ended with several members of the group being detained.

The robbery was reported at approximately 4:35 p.m. in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue.

The juvenile victim told Utica Police that several other juveniles wearing masks and dark clothing approached him.

One member of the group allegedly displayed a handgun and ordered the victim not to move while another took his e-bike.

Investigators with the department’s GIVE Unit began reviewing surveillance footage and monitoring available camera systems in real time.

Investigators then spotted a group matching the description near Noyes and Schuyler streets and directed patrol officers to the area.

When a police supervisor attempted to stop the group, all of its members fled on foot, according to police.

Officers caught two members of the group in a yard on Walnut Street.

During a frisk, officers found a loaded .40-caliber handgun on one of them, whom police identified as a 14-year-old boy.

Other members of the group were also caught, detained and identified.

The 14-year-old was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon involving an extended magazine.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Oneida County Family Court or Probation and released to a guardian.

The robbery investigation remains active. Utica Police said additional arrests are expected but did not announce further charges in the robbery case.

Investigators also believe the recovered handgun may have been involved in multiple shots-fired incidents during the past several weeks, but police said that possible connection is still awaiting confirmation.

Those shootings remain under investigation.

The charges against the juvenile are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven responsible in court.

Key Points