Buffalo police released details of five arrests following an unlawful gathering on Niagara Street that left two officers injured.

Buffalo police say a 56-year-old man was arrested shortly after a Donaldson Road shooting that left another man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the arm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing a string of felony weapons and assault charges after police say officers tracked down a vehicle fleeing a Wednesday night shooting and recovered two loaded handguns.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Sept. 16 in the first block of Donaldson Road, according to the Buffalo Police Department. Officers from the department’s C and E districts found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries that police said were not considered life-threatening.

Police locate vehicle shortly after shooting

Investigators determined that a vehicle had fled the area after the gunfire. Officers located the vehicle a short time later near Humboldt Parkway and East Ferry Street, police said.

Robert Bates, 56, of Buffalo, was taken into custody.

Police said officers recovered two loaded firearms from the vehicle, including a defaced Hi-Point .45-caliber handgun and a loaded .40-caliber pistol.

The arrest adds to ongoing New York public safety coverage and crime reports tracked by Shore News Network. SNN has also been following police investigations and weapons arrests across local news markets throughout the region.

Bates faces multiple felony charges

Buffalo police charged Bates with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree failure to safely store a firearm.

Under New York Penal Law §265.03, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon is a Class C felony. The statute includes possession of a loaded firearm under circumstances outlined by state law. (NYSenate.gov)

Second-degree assault is a Class D felony under New York Penal Law §120.05. The statute includes intentionally causing physical injury with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument. (NYSenate.gov)

Police did not immediately disclose what investigators believe led to the shooting or describe any relationship between Bates and the wounded man.

The charges are accusations, and Bates is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.