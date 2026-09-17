Scanner message leaves Carroll County woman confused before $210K jackpot discovery

A confusing scanner message led the Maryland Lottery player to a six-figure FAST PLAY surprise

WEST FRIENDSHIP, MD – A Carroll County woman thought something was wrong with her $10 Lottery ticket when a scanner told her to go to the Lottery, only to discover she had actually hit a $210,744 progressive jackpot on Maryland’s FAST PLAY Platinum Payout game.

The animal service worker purchased the winning ticket at High’s convenience store, located at 12780 Frederick Road in West Friendship.

She initially did not have time to have the retailer scan the ticket and tucked it away before heading to work.

When she later scanned the ticket and received a message directing her to the Lottery, she initially believed there might be a problem with it.

A closer inspection revealed something very different.

The Progressive Jackpot symbol on her Platinum Payout ticket matched one of her numbers, delivering the $210,744 prize.

The winner managed to keep her excitement under control while at work but texted family members with the news.

She told Maryland Lottery officials she usually plays scratch-offs but had an extra $10 available and decided to try the FAST PLAY game.

The jackpot also landed on a day that marked birthdays for several of her relatives. The woman had recently collected another lottery prize worth $400 while playing in a neighboring state.

She claimed the $210,744 prize Monday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

The winner has not settled on plans for all of the money but said a vacation is a possibility because she enjoys traveling.

High’s will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Platinum Payout launched April 6. Following this jackpot, 10 progressive jackpots remain in the game, according to the Maryland Lottery.

Each time a Platinum Payout progressive jackpot is won, it resets to $75,000 and increases as tickets are sold.

Key Points