Police drone finds barricaded suspect hiding in attic of McKeesport home

SWAT officers located the potentially armed man from above before convincing him to surrender

MCKEESPORT, PA – A police drone spotted a potentially armed suspect hiding in the attic of a McKeesport home Wednesday after he allegedly fled from officers and barricaded himself inside, leading to a SWAT response that ended with his surrender.

The incident began at approximately 12:30 p.m. when McKeesport Police were searching for the man in connection with a previous incident, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

Police said officers made contact with the suspect, but he fled into a residence in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue.

Allegheny County Police’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team was notified at approximately 12:50 p.m. that a potentially armed man was barricaded inside the residence.

Once SWAT officers arrived, they deployed drone technology to search for the suspect.

The drone located the man hiding in the attic of the home, according to county police.

Officers then worked to convince the suspect to come out.

A short time later, the man surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police did not identify the suspect or disclose details about the previous incident that prompted McKeesport officers to search for him.

The initial information also did not state whether a weapon was recovered.

The scene was turned back over to McKeesport Police for further investigation and consideration of any additional charges.

Allegheny County Police cautioned that the preliminary information could change as the investigation continues.

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