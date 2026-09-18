$15,000 in Stolen Tools Recovered After Brick Vehicle Burglary Investigation

Brick Township police arrested a 35-year-old local man after investigators linked him to a series of vehicle burglaries targeting work vehicles across northern Brick and neighboring Point Pleasant Borough.

BRICK, NJ — A monthlong investigation into vehicle burglaries targeting work trucks and vans in northern Brick Township led police to a local man and the recovery of approximately $15,000 worth of stolen tools and equipment.

Brick Township police identified the suspect as Anthony S. Cerchio, 35, of Brick.

Investigators said the burglaries occurred throughout September and primarily involved work vehicles. Tools, equipment and other property valued at roughly $15,000 were reported stolen.

Detectives identify suspect

Police initially described the suspect as a white man, possibly in his 30s, driving a dark-colored SUV.

Detectives assigned to the Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau eventually identified Cerchio as the suspected burglar and obtained a court-authorized search warrant for his residence and vehicle.

Members of the Patrol Division, Street Crimes Unit and Detective Bureau assisted in executing the warrant.

Police said investigators recovered approximately $15,000 worth of tools and other property believed to have been stolen during the Brick Township vehicle burglaries.

Multiple burglary and theft charges filed

Cerchio was charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of theft.

Police also charged him with receiving stolen property and fencing.

Cerchio was released on a summons pending a future court appearance.

The charges are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Point Pleasant burglaries also linked to investigation

As detectives continued working the case, police said additional evidence connected Cerchio to multiple vehicle burglaries in Point Pleasant.

Additional stolen property was recovered during that portion of the investigation, according to Brick police.

The Point Pleasant Borough Police Department has filed separate charges involving burglaries within its jurisdiction.

Brick police credited members of the Patrol Division, Street Crimes Unit and Detective Bureau with assisting in the investigation and recovery of the stolen property.

The case remains part of an ongoing Ocean County effort to investigate thefts from vehicles, particularly work vehicles carrying valuable tools and equipment.