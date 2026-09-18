Dauphin County Man Sentenced to 12 to 25 Years for Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

Kyle Andrew Wiebner was sentenced to 12 to 25 years in state prison after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a young girl in Elizabeth Township.

Kyle Andrew Wiebner of Lower Swatara Township was sentenced to state prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a girl at an Elizabeth Township home when she was 8 or 9 years old.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA — A Dauphin County man has been sentenced to 12 to 25 years in state prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl at an Elizabeth Township residence years ago.

Judge Todd Brown sentenced Kyle Andrew Wiebner of Lower Swatara Township on Sept. 2. The prison term will be followed by three years of probation.

A jury found Wiebner guilty in May of aggravated indecent assault, communications with a minor, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and corruption of minors following a three-day trial.

Victim testified about abuse from years earlier

The victim, now 16, testified that Wiebner sexually assaulted her sometime between 2017 and 2018, when she would have been between 8 and 9 years old.

During the trial, she recounted specific details of the assaults.

Before sentencing, the victim told the court that the abuse had continued to affect her long after the assaults stopped.

“The consequences didn’t end,” she said.

“I want the fear to stop,” the victim told the court. “I want the memories to stop.”

She said Wiebner’s actions changed how she viewed other people, leaving her fearful of men, distrustful of others and afraid of being alone.

“Something that one person did changed how I see so many other people,” she said.

Prosecutor sought lengthy sentence

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick, who prosecuted the case, described the victim as “brave” during the trial and throughout the court process.

In arguing for a significant sentence, Haverstick pointed to what he described as the intentional nature of Wiebner’s conduct, including testimony that Wiebner stored his underwear in the victim’s bedroom so he would have a reason to enter the room.

When given an opportunity to speak before sentencing, Wiebner said he was sorry “for the accusations” and “for anything I’ve ever caused.”

He did not apologize directly to the victim for the conduct of which he was convicted.

Lifetime Megan’s Law registration ordered

As part of his sentence, Wiebner must register as a sex offender under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law for the remainder of his life.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brian McNally filed the charges.