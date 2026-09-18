Second Massive Superload to Crawl Through Western Pennsylvania Starting Monday Causing Delays, Detours, and Traffic

A second slow-moving superload will travel through Armstrong, Westmoreland and Indiana counties Sept. 21 and 22 on its way to the Homer City Power Plant.

PennDOT says a second oversized load will move through Armstrong, Westmoreland and Indiana counties Sept. 21 and 22, bringing rolling slowdowns, detours and traffic delays.

INDIANA, PA — Drivers across parts of western Pennsylvania should prepare for another round of traffic disruptions next week as a massive superload moves from Schenley toward the Homer City Power Plant.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the second load will begin moving at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, traveling through portions of Armstrong, Westmoreland and Indiana counties.

The transport is expected to move at approximately 10 to 25 mph, and at times even slower, while using two traffic lanes.

Monday route runs through Leechburg, Apollo and Delmont

The superload will leave Schenley and travel toward Route 66, passing through Leechburg and Apollo before continuing to Delmont and Route 22.

It will then head toward the Westmoreland-Indiana county line and Blairsville before pulling into a staging area, where crews will install additional equipment.

Travel is scheduled to resume at 7 p.m. Monday along Route 22/119.

Drivers west of the Indiana County line will be detoured while the load moves through the area. Traffic will be directed along Bairdstown Road and West Market Street to East Market Street and Old William Penn Highway before returning to the Route 22/119 interchange.

Eastbound drivers should expect a rolling slowdown on Route 22 while the superload crosses the Conemaugh River bridge.

Final leg heads to Homer City Power Plant

The transport is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

From there, the load will travel along Campbells Mill Road and Blacklick Road before reaching the Homer City Power Plant.

Both passenger vehicles and truck traffic will be detoured during that portion of the move.

Vehicles at Route 119 and Campbells Mill Road will be directed south to Route 22 West, then north on Route 217 to Blacklick Road.

Police, escort vehicles and utility crews involved

The move will require coordination among multiple agencies and contractors, including Pennsylvania State Police, escort vehicles and bucket trucks positioned to lift overhead wires when necessary.

Drivers should expect temporary traffic stoppages anywhere along the route as the two-lane transport progresses.

PennDOT is advising motorists to avoid the route when possible and allow additional travel time.

Weather could affect the schedule.

Edwards Moving and Rigging of Shelbyville, Kentucky, is handling the transport.