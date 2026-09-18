Update: Victim in Toms River Wawa Shooting Shot in Head, Dies at Hospital

Police investigate a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Wawa at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue in Toms River on Sept. 18, 2026.

A man was fatally shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Wawa at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue in Toms River as investigators searched for a suspect and a possible black Acura with front-end damage.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the head and killed Friday morning in the parking lot of a Wawa along Route 37 in Toms River. Details are sparse, and investigators with the county have not yet released any surveillance video or images from the scene.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:20 a.m. at the convenience store at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital but later died, ABC News reported.

Police searching for possible black Acura

Authorities are trying to locate what investigators believe may be a black Acura with front-end damage in connection with the shooting, according to an ABC News report.

No suspect description has been released, and authorities have not identified the victim.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting have also not been disclosed, but initial reports claim the two individuals were engaged in an argument prior to the shooting.

Major Crime Unit leading investigation

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are jointly investigating.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Billhimer said. “Additional information will be released when it becomes available.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027 or the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

The investigation remained active Friday afternoon.