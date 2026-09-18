East Brunswick mom accused of hiding missing 17-year-old son in basement crawl space

Police say an extensive search ended when detectives found the teenager concealed inside his mother’s home

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A search for a missing 17-year-old boy took an unexpected turn when East Brunswick detectives found the teenager hiding in a basement crawl space and charged his mother with helping conceal him from police.

Jennifer Buckley was arrested and charged with obstructing the administration of law following the missing-person investigation, according to the East Brunswick Police Department.

The case began Tuesday at approximately 7:47 p.m. when the teenager’s father called police and reported that his son had been scheduled to be dropped off at his residence at approximately 6 p.m.

Buckley told police that her son was not at her residence and that she could not locate him.

She also reported that the teenager was upset, had said he did not want to go to his father’s residence and might be a danger to himself, according to police.

Given the concerns about the teenager’s welfare, police entered him into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.

East Brunswick officers and other department personnel then devoted resources to searching for the 17-year-old, while detectives continued investigating his disappearance over the following days.

Detectives eventually identified what police described as several discrepancies in information obtained during the investigation.

They returned to Buckley’s residence to investigate further and searched the home.

The missing teenager was found hiding inside a crawl space in the basement, police said.

Investigators determined that the 17-year-old had remained at the residence while he was listed as missing and alleged that Buckley helped conceal his whereabouts from law enforcement.

Police did not disclose how long the teenager had been inside the crawl space or provide additional details about his condition when he was found.

Buckley was subsequently arrested and charged with obstructing the administration of law under New Jersey law.

East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco said missing juvenile cases, particularly those involving concerns about a child’s safety, require officers to commit resources to finding the child. He also said false or misleading information can divert police resources from other calls for assistance.

The charge against Buckley is an accusation, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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