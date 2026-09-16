17-year-old East Brunswick boy missing after last seen leaving home Tuesday

Police are asking for help finding Leyton J. Buckley after he disappeared from his Hillwood Road residence

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A 17-year-old East Brunswick boy has been reported missing after he was last seen at his Hillwood Road home Tuesday afternoon, prompting police to ask the public for help locating him.

The East Brunswick Police Department identified the missing teenager as Leyton J. Buckley.

Buckley was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on Hillwood Road in East Brunswick, according to police.

Authorities described Buckley as a white male who stands approximately 6-foot-2 and weighs about 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and gray sneakers.

Police did not provide information about where Buckley may have been headed or release additional circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The department issued a public appeal Wednesday seeking information that could help locate the teenager.

Anyone with information regarding Buckley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the East Brunswick Police Department at 732-390-6901.

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