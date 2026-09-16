Manchester police seek public’s help finding man missing since Sept. 4

Police say 31-year-old Dillon Popper was last in contact with family on Sept. 4

MANCHESTER, NJ – A 31-year-old Manchester Township man has been missing for 12 days, and police now believe he may be in the Washington, DC, area as investigators ask the public for help finding him.

Manchester Township Police identified the missing man as Dillon Popper.

Popper was last in contact with a family member on Friday, Sept. 4, according to police.

Investigative leads suggest he may currently be in Washington, DC, or elsewhere in the DMV area.

Police described Popper as approximately 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Authorities cautioned that his hair may now be shorter than it appears in older family photographs.

Police issued the public appeal Wednesday as the search entered its 12th day.

No additional information was released about the circumstances surrounding Popper’s disappearance or how investigators developed the possible DC-area connection.

Anyone with information about Popper’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111.

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