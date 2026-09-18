$1.8 million lottery jackpot hits at Cambria County Walmart

One Match 6 ticket nailed all six winning numbers Wednesday night, landing the store a $10,000 bonus

CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery player is holding a ticket worth $1.8 million after a Match 6 purchase from a Cambria County Walmart matched every winning number in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Walmart, 300 Walmart Drive in Cambria Township, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday: 13-22-32-38-42-48.

That combination captured the entire $1.8 million Match 6 Lotto jackpot, before applicable withholding.

The Walmart that sold the ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The identity of the person holding the winning ticket is not yet known.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials do not identify retail winners until a prize is claimed and the ticket has been validated.

The winner has one year from Wednesday’s drawing to claim the $1.8 million prize.

Lottery officials recommend that the holder of a winning ticket purchased at a retailer immediately sign the back of it before beginning the claims process.

The jackpot was not the only prize awarded in Wednesday’s drawing.

More than 48,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets won prizes, according to the Lottery.

Match 6 tickets are available through Pennsylvania Lottery retailers and online.

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