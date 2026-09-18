$1.8 million lottery jackpot hits at Cambria County Walmart

One Match 6 ticket nailed all six winning numbers Wednesday night, landing the store a $10,000 bonus
CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery player is holding a ticket worth $1.8 million after a Match 6 purchase from a Cambria County Walmart matched every winning number in Wednesday night’s drawing.
The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Walmart, 300 Walmart Drive in Cambria Township, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday: 13-22-32-38-42-48.
That combination captured the entire $1.8 million Match 6 Lotto jackpot, before applicable withholding.
The Walmart that sold the ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The identity of the person holding the winning ticket is not yet known.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials do not identify retail winners until a prize is claimed and the ticket has been validated.
The winner has one year from Wednesday’s drawing to claim the $1.8 million prize.
Lottery officials recommend that the holder of a winning ticket purchased at a retailer immediately sign the back of it before beginning the claims process.
The jackpot was not the only prize awarded in Wednesday’s drawing.
More than 48,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets won prizes, according to the Lottery.
Match 6 tickets are available through Pennsylvania Lottery retailers and online.
Key Points
- A Match 6 ticket sold at the Walmart on Walmart Drive in Cambria Township won Wednesday’s $1.8 million jackpot.
- The ticket matched all six winning numbers: 13-22-32-38-42-48.
- The winner has not yet been identified, while Walmart will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.