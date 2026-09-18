Man accused of smashing into Dover gas station then stealing running car hours later

Police say the suspect used a rock and crutch to break into a Speedmart before being caught after a separate vehicle theft

DOVER, DE – A Dover man allegedly smashed his way into a gas station using a rock and crutch, stole tobacco products and then took a running car from a Wawa parking lot less than three hours later before officers caught him following a foot chase Thursday morning.

Keith Rollerson, 32, was arrested following the two incidents, according to the Dover Police Department.

The first call came at approximately 6:07 a.m. when officers responded to the Speedmart/Valero at 530 N. DuPont Highway for a reported burglary.

Officers arrived to find a shattered glass entry door and an adjacent broken window, but the suspect was already gone.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and determined that the suspect used a rock to break the glass before using a crutch to clear away the remaining pieces, according to police.

The suspect then allegedly reached inside, unlocked the door and entered the business.

Police said approximately $60 worth of tobacco products were placed in a backpack and stolen.

Damage to the Speedmart/Valero was estimated at $3,000.

At approximately 8:38 a.m., officers were called to a Wawa for a separate report of a stolen vehicle.

Police said the vehicle had been left running and unsecured in the parking lot when it was taken.

Officers located the stolen vehicle nearby and saw a man running away from it, according to the department.

Following a brief foot pursuit, officers took Rollerson into custody.

Detectives later identified Rollerson as the suspect in the earlier Speedmart burglary using surveillance footage and clothing found in his possession, police said.

Rollerson also allegedly had the tobacco products stolen from the Speedmart.

He was charged with resisting arrest, third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, theft under $1,500, criminal mischief over $1,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

Rollerson also faces two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a prescription drug without a prescription. Police did not provide additional details about the alleged drugs in the release.

The charges are accusations, and Rollerson is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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