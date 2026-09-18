57-year-old woman struck and killed while crossing North Dupont Highway in New Castle

Police activity on street - drriver being pulled over

Delaware State Police say the Wilmington pedestrian walked into the path of a Toyota Corolla Thursday evening

NEW CASTLE, DE – A 57-year-old Wilmington woman was struck and killed while walking across the northbound lanes of North Dupont Highway Thursday evening, shutting down the roadway for about 2½ hours while Delaware State Police investigated.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. north of Stahl Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound in the right lane of North Dupont Highway when the pedestrian walked across the northbound travel lanes.

Police said the woman entered the Toyota’s path and was struck.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

State police have not released her name pending notification of her family.

The Toyota was driven by an 18-year-old New Castle woman, who was not injured in the collision.

North Dupont Highway was closed for approximately 2½ hours while investigators examined the crash scene and the roadway was cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has related video to contact Corporal M. DiMaio at 302-365-8254. Information can also be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

No charges were announced in the initial police release.

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