18-year-old accused of armed DC carjacking then pistol-whipping another victim weeks later

A regional fugitive task force arrested the Arlington man nearly three months after the first alleged attack

WASHINGTON, DC – An 18-year-old Virginia man accused of taking part in an armed carjacking in Northeast DC and then pistol-whipping another victim in a separate Southeast DC attack less than three weeks later was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Jehvae Armani Boone, 18, of Arlington, was taken into custody by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.

The first case dates to June 24 at approximately 11:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Parkside Place in Northeast DC.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, multiple suspects approached a victim’s vehicle and displayed firearms.

The suspects allegedly demanded that the victim get out of the vehicle before driving away in it.

They were gone before Sixth District officers arrived.

A second incident occurred July 13 at approximately 11:09 a.m. in the 300 block of Anacostia Road in Southeast DC.

In that case, police allege a suspect assaulted a victim by striking the person with a firearm.

The suspect fled before responding officers arrived.

Following the investigations into the two incidents, detectives obtained charges against Boone.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested him Tuesday.

Boone was charged with armed carjacking and assault with a dangerous weapon involving pistol-whipping.

MPD said the June armed carjacking remains under investigation. The department’s release referred to multiple suspects in that incident, but it did not provide information about additional arrests.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

MPD offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a violent crime in the District.

The charges are accusations, and Boone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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