Glen Burnie man busted with suspected fentanyl and $46K in cash after narcotics probe

Police say a traffic stop led detectives to a home where fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, pills and thousands in currency were recovered

GLEN BURNIE, MD – A Glen Burnie man targeted in a narcotics investigation was arrested Thursday before detectives searched his home and recovered more than 22 grams of suspected fentanyl, other suspected drugs and $46,422 in cash, police said.

Charles Edward Kern Sr., 48, was taken into custody following a traffic stop near Carroll Road and Biddle Road, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Members of the Eastern District Strategic Patrol Team conducted the stop at approximately 1:25 p.m.

Police said Kern was the target of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

He was taken into custody without incident and allegedly had suspected drugs packaged for distribution in his possession.

Kern was arrested and transported for processing.

The investigation then moved to his Glen Burnie residence, where members of the department’s Quick Response Team executed a search warrant.

Detectives reported recovering 22.68 grams of suspected fentanyl and 6.11 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

The search also yielded 3.21 grams of suspected cocaine, 2.53 grams of suspected Suboxone and 49 suspected oxycodone pills, according to police.

Investigators additionally seized $46,422 in currency from the residence.

Police did not specify Kern’s criminal charges in the information released or provide additional details about the investigation.

The allegations against Kern have not been proven in court, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Key Points