Baltimore’s Most Wanted Fugitive Remains on The Loose After June York Road Shooting

Baltimore police are searching for 24-year-old Dashawn Taylor, who is wanted in connection with the June 23 fatal shooting of Asia Williams on York Road.

Baltimore homicide detectives are again asking for the public’s help locating 24-year-old Dashawn Taylor, who is wanted in connection with the June 23 shooting death of 38-year-old Asia Williams on York Road.

BALTIMORE, MD — Baltimore police have renewed their search for 24-year-old Dashawn Taylor, one of the department’s most wanted suspects, nearly three months after a shooting on York Road left a 38-year-old woman dead and another person wounded.

Taylor is wanted in connection with the June 23 fatal shooting of Asia Williams in the 5200 block of York Road, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

A 27-year-old man was also shot during the incident.

Police are warning anyone who encounters Taylor not to approach him or attempt to take him into custody. Investigators consider him armed and dangerous.

Asia Williams – Family Photo

Shooting left one dead and another wounded

The shooting occurred June 23 along the busy York Road corridor in Baltimore, where officers responded to reports of gunfire involving multiple victims.

Williams, 38, suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Police said a 27-year-old man was also shot during the incident.

The department has not released additional details about what led to the shooting in its latest appeal, including whether Williams and Taylor knew one another or what investigators believe happened immediately before the gunfire.

Taylor was subsequently identified as a person wanted in connection with the homicide.

Taylor remains among Baltimore’s most wanted

Baltimore police have continued circulating Taylor’s photograph as detectives work to locate him.

“Investigators continue to ask for the public’s help locating Baltimore’s Most Wanted, 24-year-old Dashawn Taylor,” the department said in its latest appeal.

Police did not disclose where investigators believe Taylor may currently be staying or whether authorities believe he remains in the Maryland area.

Authorities emphasized that members of the public should contact police rather than confront him.

“Do not approach or attempt to apprehend Taylor,” police said. “He is considered armed and dangerous.”

Homicide detectives seek information from public

The case remains under investigation by Baltimore homicide detectives as the department continues working to locate Taylor.

Anyone who has seen Taylor or knows where he may be is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous information may also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The renewed appeal comes as Baltimore investigators continue pursuing open homicide cases and asking residents to provide information that could lead detectives to wanted suspects.

Police have not announced an arrest in the Williams case.

Taylor should be considered a wanted suspect, and the allegations against him have not been proven in court.

The search remains active as detectives continue asking for information from the public across Baltimore crime investigations and the wider crime beat.