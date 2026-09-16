Wounded man turns up at hospital after cops find shooting scene with no victim

Officers found evidence of gunfire on Stamford Road but no victim until detectives learned a wounded man had arrived at a hospital

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD – A 37-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night after Baltimore County officers responded to a shooting scene and found evidence of gunfire — but no victim.

The Baltimore County Police Department said officers were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of Stamford Road in the 21229 ZIP code.

Officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred but did not find a wounded person at the scene.

A short time later, detectives learned that a 37-year-old man had walked into an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police did not provide information about the severity of the man’s injuries.

Investigators also did not disclose what led to the shooting, identify a suspect or indicate whether anyone had been arrested.

Detectives assigned to the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636 (INFO).

Key Points