Man takes off running from Schenectady cops with loaded Glock and 31-round magazine police say

Police say a stop over illegal roadway walking turned into a foot chase and ended with a gun and narcotics seizure

SCHENECTADY, NY – A man stopped for allegedly walking illegally in a Schenectady roadway took off running from officers Monday evening before being caught with a Glock 9mm handgun, a 31-round magazine and narcotics, police said.

Naquise J. Dawson, 27, of Schenectady, was arrested following a brief foot pursuit in the Central State Street neighborhood.

The encounter began at approximately 6:50 p.m. when officers with the Schenectady Police Department’s Focused Patrol Unit attempted to stop Dawson for allegedly walking illegally in the roadway.

Police said Dawson fled on foot.

Officers pursued him and took him into custody a short distance away.

Following the arrest, police said Dawson was found in possession of an illegally possessed Glock 9mm handgun and a 31-round magazine.

Officers also recovered narcotics, according to the department. Police did not identify the type or quantity of drugs in the release.

Dawson was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony.

He also faces third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony.

Police additionally charged Dawson with resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and a violation of Section 1156 of New York’s Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The charges are accusations, and Dawson is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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