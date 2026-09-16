Sen. Cory Booker and FBI Director Kash Patel exchange personal attacks during a heated Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing in Washington.

The New Jersey senator called Patel a “mockery,” while the FBI director fired back and cited a 75% increase in bureau violent-crime arrests in the state.

WASHINGTON — A Senate oversight hearing erupted into a shouting match Tuesday when Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker called FBI Director Kash Patel an “incompetent lackey” and a “mockery,” prompting Patel to attack Booker and Sen. Adam Schiff in response.

“You are the biggest mockery in the United States Senate, and you’re sitting next to Schiff,” Patel told Booker during the heated conclusion to the senator’s questioning.

Democrat Senator Cory Booker: "This is ridiculous! What a mockery you are!"



FBI Director Patel: "You are the biggest mockery in the United States Senate and you're sitting next to Schiff." pic.twitter.com/KTYNRfYhJW — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 15, 2026

The confrontation occurred during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Sept. 15 oversight hearing examining the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Cory Booker wouldn’t shut up despite requests from committee chair Senator Chuck Grassley telling Booker his time is up.

“Why do you figure you’re someone special?” Grassley said. “I let people talk and talk because it takes longer to shut them up than to let them talk.”

It was a direct dig at Booker, who often explodes into theatrics during Senate hearings.

Booker Calls Patel an “Incompetent Lackey”

Booker used his questioning period to challenge Patel over the dismissal of FBI personnel, the bureau’s treatment of journalists and what the senator characterized as Patel’s loyalty to President Donald Trump.

“We don’t have an FBI director; we have a lackey here who’s using government,” Booker said. “And frankly, he’s not even a good lackey. He’s an incompetent lackey.”

Booker compared Patel to an 18-year-old seeking acceptance from a fraternity and said the director was “an embarrassment to the agency.”

The senator also accused Patel of refusing to answer Democratic lawmakers’ questions and using his position to intimidate reporters. Patel rejected Booker’s accusations.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, repeatedly told Booker that his questioning time had expired. Booker argued that other senators had been permitted to continue and pressed ahead with his remarks.

Heckler’s Removal Keeps Exchange Going

The confrontation continued after a person seated behind Patel began shouting and was removed from the hearing room.

Booker said he would repeat the protester’s remarks and vowed to continue holding Patel accountable.

“You’re getting thrown out, but they can’t throw me out,” Booker said. “I’m going to hold this man accountable for as long as he’s in his job until he gets fired, which he probably will because he’s incompetent at his job.”

Booker then told Patel, “This is ridiculous. What a mockery you are.”

Patel immediately responded with his “biggest mockery” comment and referenced Schiff, a California Democrat and frequent critic of both Patel and Trump.

Grassley eventually brought the exchange to an end after again demanding that Booker stop speaking.

Patel Cites New Jersey Arrest Increase

During the argument, Patel defended the FBI’s record in Booker’s home state.

“Violent crime arrests by the FBI in New Jersey are up 75% on top of the historic results we’ve already delivered for the American people,” Patel said.

Booker responded, “Yeah, thanks to the State Police.”

Patel’s statement referred specifically to an increase in violent-crime arrests made by the FBI in New Jersey. An increase in arrests is not the same measurement as a reduction in the state’s overall crime rate, and Patel did not provide the underlying period, totals or methodology for the 75% figure during the exchange.

The FBI has separately reported a historic national decline in violent crime. According to the bureau’s recent national crime summary, preliminary information indicated a roughly 20% decline in the national homicide rate.

Those national figures do not, by themselves, establish how much of New Jersey’s crime trend resulted from FBI investigations, state and local policing, immigration enforcement or other factors.

Federal Task Forces Expand Operations in New Jersey

The exchange came amid expanded federal enforcement activity across New Jersey under the Trump administration.

The FBI’s Newark field office and Homeland Security Investigations jointly lead a state Homeland Security Task Force targeting violent offenders, transnational criminal organizations, gangs, drug trafficking, weapons offenses and money laundering.

More than 200 local police officers participate in six New Jersey Safe Streets Task Forces and two Transnational Organized Crime Task Forces, according to the FBI.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also expanded operations across the state, announcing arrests involving noncitizens with criminal convictions, pending charges or prior removal orders.

Shore News Network previously reported on the expansion of ICE operations across New Jersey.

Federal authorities describe those operations as public-safety measures focused on dangerous offenders and transnational crime. Booker and other New Jersey Democrats have criticized ICE tactics, detention policies and enforcement actions affecting families and communities.

Booker previously condemned a North Jersey immigration sweep, arguing that federal operations were making residents fearful and undermining community trust.

Hearing Reflects Wider Fight Over FBI Leadership

The exchange reflected the broader partisan conflict surrounding Patel’s leadership of the FBI.

Democrats questioned personnel decisions involving agents connected to investigations of Trump and accused Patel of politicizing federal law enforcement. Patel rejected those claims and defended his record on violent crime, fugitives and national-security investigations.

Republicans emphasized falling national crime figures and the bureau’s recent arrests, arguing that the FBI had improved its focus on violent offenders under Patel and Trump.

The hearing ultimately shifted from policy questions into direct personal attacks, with Booker and Patel speaking over each other as Grassley attempted to end the confrontation.

The episode quickly spread online as another heated moment involving New Jersey, politics, crime, government and national news.