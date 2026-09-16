Pit bull jumps fence and latches onto police K-9’s neck during FBI warrant search cops say

K-9 Diesel suffered puncture wounds after the dog broke loose during a search for a wanted person in Jeannette

JEANNETTE, PA – A pit bull jumped a fence and latched onto the neck of police K-9 Diesel during an FBI task force warrant operation in Jeannette, forcing officers to physically intervene and use pepper spray to free the injured police dog, according to police.

The July attack has resulted in criminal charges against Gino Ferrari, 63, of Jeannette, who was arrested Sept. 11.

Jeannette Police were assisting an FBI Task Force in serving a warrant for a wanted person at a residence on Adams Avenue when officers encountered Ferrari.

Police said Ferrari told them the person they were looking for was not inside and gave officers permission to search the residence, but said he first needed to remove his dog.

Ferrari allegedly made eye contact with officers and could see K-9 Diesel and his handler standing approximately 10 feet away, according to police.

Officers allowed Ferrari to enter the residence to secure the dog.

Moments later, police heard barking and saw the pit bull charge toward a fence in the direction of Diesel.

Officers attempted to contain or stop the dog, but police said it made it over the fence and attacked Diesel, latching onto the K-9’s neck.

Attempts to stop the attacking dog with a Taser were unsuccessful, according to police.

Officers then physically intervened and used pepper spray before the pit bull released its grip on Diesel.

The police K-9 was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

Diesel suffered puncture wounds to the left side of his neck along with scratch marks, according to police.

During the investigation, police said a witness alleged that the same pit bull had previously attempted to go after another person who was walking a dog and claimed the pit bull had killed a puppy.

The release did not provide additional details about those allegations or indicate whether they resulted in separate charges.

Ferrari faces charges related to injuries to a police dog, recklessly endangering another person and inflicting injury to a domestic animal.

The charges are accusations, and Ferrari is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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