Facial composite released after woman escapes violent Rockville carjacking and kidnapping attempt

Detectives released a facial composite more than two months after the victim escaped from her moving vehicle during the attack

ROCKVILLE, MD – A woman escaped an attempted kidnapping by jumping from her moving vehicle after a man allegedly climbed inside, assaulted her and carjacked her in Rockville, with detectives now releasing a facial composite in hopes of identifying the suspect.

The attack occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. on July 4 in the 300 block of Croydon Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Investigators said a lone man with a muscular build entered the woman’s vehicle and assaulted her before attempting to kidnap her.

The woman managed to escape while the vehicle was still moving, police said.

The suspect then drove away in her vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in the 11400 block of Parkvale Road in Rockville.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

More than two months after the attack, detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Division released a facial composite of the suspect Tuesday and asked the public for help identifying him.

Police described the suspect as a Black adult male with a muscular build who was wearing a dark T-shirt and shorts.

Investigators have not announced an arrest or provided additional information about what happened immediately before the man allegedly entered the vehicle.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at crimesolversmcmd.org or call 1-866-411-8477.

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