Gunman opens fire multiple times at victim behind Brooklyn housing complex then takes off on foot

NYPD says multiple shots were fired behind Navy Walk before the shooter fled without injuring anyone

BROOKLYN, NY – A gunman pulled out a firearm and fired multiple times at another person behind a Brooklyn housing complex before running from the scene, with no one struck by the gunfire, according to the NYPD.

The shooting happened at approximately 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, behind 120 Navy Walk within the NYPD’s 88th Precinct.

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Police said an unidentified individual displayed a firearm and discharged it multiple times toward an unidentified victim.

Despite the repeated gunfire, no injuries were reported.

The shooter fled the area on foot and remained unidentified in the NYPD Crime Stoppers appeal released Tuesday.

Police are seeking information that could help investigators identify and locate the person responsible.

The NYPD classified the incident as a reckless endangerment investigation.

No additional information about what led to the shooting or the relationship, if any, between the shooter and intended victim was provided.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

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